The market is advancing in Mexico and the Liga MX champion, América, is not being the protagonist of it. In fact, yesterday the club announced its first signing for the next tournament, Calderón for the left back as a free agent, a movement that will generate changes in the squad, since this area of the field today has an excess of names.
The two players who could leave Coapa in the coming days are Leo Suárez and Salvador Reyes, both destined for Necaxa.
With the signing of Calderón and the renewal of Luis Fuentes, Salvador Reyes was immediately placed on the list of departures from América and the reality is that the Mexican has taken no time to find an accommodation to try to rebuild his career, since his loan to Necaxa is to close. Furthermore, everything indicates that the one formed in the ranks of Puebla will not be the only América player who leaves for Aguascalientes, since Leo Suárez's alternative has been reactivated.
Journalist César Merlo reports that once Reyes' loan has been closed, now the directors of América and Necaxa are moving forward with the loan of Leo Suárez, a movement that has started several days ago and it seems that the Liga MX champion is open to specify to look for a replacement of weight within the market.
The player and his entourage have given the green light for the change of team due to the secondary role of the Argentine with André Jardine, now, everything remains in the hands of both directors but in general the feelings are positive to close the loan.
