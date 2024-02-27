The Rayados de Monterrey They are stalking the first position in the classification, since a victory this Wednesday against Tijuana Xolos would return them to the first step of the Liga MX; However, there could be rotations compared to the last game.
The team of Fernando Ortiz face the match Date 9 vs Tijuana with two doubts, in addition to that Sebastian Vegas He will continue to be on the sidelines of the team despite already training alongside his teammates, so once again the Monterrey team will be far from having a full squad.
It is worth remembering that Monterey comes to this match after having beaten the Juárez Braves 3-0, with goals from Sergio Canales, Brandon Vázquez and Maximiliano Meza; these last two, after they came on as a substitute in the second half.
The two players who are doubtful for Fernando Ortiz are Jordi Cortizo and Jesus Gallardowho trained outside the team due to muscular overload, so everything indicates that both players will not participate in the match. Rayados vs Xolos.
Both Cortizo and Gallardo carried out their regeneration work alongside a physiotherapist and are almost imminently absent for Striped on Date 9 of the Liga MX; However, it is not a serious issue and they are aiming for the match against Pumas at the weekend.
Although he has practically recovered, the situation of Sebastian Vegas remains the same: He does not finish training and remains outside the call; However, his return points to next week's duel in the Concacaf Nations League.
Rayados will face the Xolos this Wednesday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m.in central Mexico time, so they will be in charge of concluding the double day of the Closing 2024 and complete the first nine dates of the championship.
