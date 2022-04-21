This weekend the penultimate day of the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer will take place, the corresponding day 16 between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Club Universidad will be this Saturday, April 23 at the Akron Stadium.
However, the group from Guadalajara will have several losses derived from the injuries that they have had to suffer, after the recent activity, in addition to the absence of Jose Juan Maciaswill also join Sergio Flores and Isaac Brizuela.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Both elements were injured on Tuesday in the confrontation against the Xolos de Tijuana and will be out of circulation until further notice; the ‘With e‘ with muscle discomfort and the ‘Walrus‘ with a hip problem.
“The Chivas Sports Science Directorate reports on the status of Isaac Brizuela and Sergio Flores, who had to come off the exchange during the match against Xolos at the Akron Stadium, corresponding to Day 15 of the 2022 Closing Tournament,” announced the directive in a statement.
“After having carried out studies on both, ‘Cone’ presents an injury to the proximal myotendinous junction of the left biceps femoris, while ‘Checo’ has an overload of hip flexors; in both cases, the evolution will mark its availability for competitive activity”, they concluded.
The good news for the rojiblanco team is that, Alexis Vega He has already completed his punishment duel and will return to activity facing the university students, this after paying against Xolos de Tijuana the red card he received in the match against Cruz Azul. It should be noted that, against the felines, Chivas is going for its third win in a row at the hands of Richard Chainbecause they were imposed on the Machine and the border group.
#casualties #Chivas #face #Pumas
Leave a Reply