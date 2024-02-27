The Two Carnals They continue to tour in the United States and mark territory in each of their presentations.

The weekend has been memorable for The Two Carnalswho performed in a series of events full of energy and passion for their music.

The tour began on February 23 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, NV, followed by an unforgettable night at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday the 24th, culminating at the Fantasy Springs Resort on Sunday the 25th.

The weekend was framed and memorable for Los Dos Carnales, after the completely sold out concert at the Honda Center.

The night began with a performance by his label colleague, JR Salazar, who captivated the audience with his unique talent. In addition, the special presence of Adriana Ríos added an additional touch of excitement to the event.

Los Dos Carnales lived up to their reputation for delivering exceptional performances, delivering a complete two-hour show leaving the audience fascinated.

A highlight was when they invited their colleague Alemi Bustos to the stage, who performed some of his most beloved hits, including “La Siembra”, “Huaraches de Araña” and “La Peda”.

But the night would not be complete without the touching appearance of the parents of The Two Carnals on stage, sharing special moments with his beloved Los Angeles audience.

With this weekend full of success, The Two Carnales are ready to continue “Marking Territory” with his tour through much of the American Union and Latin America.

The commitment of The Two Carnals with music and their enormous connection with fans promise to take their success to new heights and beautiful places in the coming months.

