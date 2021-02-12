The conservative Ecuadorian candidate Guillermo Lasso accepted this Friday the request of his rival, the indigenous candidate for the presidency Yaku Pérez, to carry out a re-count of the elections last Sunday within the “framework of the law” in order to make democracy transparent.

“I am the first interested in that transparency prevails, above party and personal interests is the well-being of Ecuador,” he said in a meeting with Pérez at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Quito, under the supervision of the Mission Observation of the OAS.

The decision and scope of the count now depends on the plenary of the electoral body that it will study the case from today and after the government has established the budget for this purpose.

Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Yaku Perez, who had already made a request for a total vote count after the elections. Photo: EFE

“Historical dispossession”

Led by the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint, and her four advisers, the meeting, broadcast on television and on the Internet, was opened by Pérez alerting the “historical dispossession” of Ecuadorians.

“Ecuador’s history is marked by dispossession,” said the indigenous candidate for the presidency, drawing on the colonial history and the extractivism industry, assuring “that dispossession has not ended” and “they take everything from us”.

“The dispossession continues, today is the one of votes, the dispossession of a whole dream, of a whole project, of true hope,” he said, accusing “a new Nostradamus” who “knew in advance the results” and who “did not He is in Ecuador “, in clear allusion to the former president, Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

And he asked that, given the numerous inconsistencies that appeared in all the provinces, that a generalized count be made, according to the demand that he presented in the morning before the Constitutional Court.

For his part, Lasso, who spoke next, said he had raised his glove “being faithful and consistent” with his “absolute democratic spirit”.

Supporters of the Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Pérez protest in front of the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE). Photo: EFE

According to the latest official data from the CNE platform, with 99.65% of the scrutiny of the general elections last Sunday, the correista candidate, Andrés Arauz, leads the vote with 32.70%, followed by Lasso with 19.74 %, and Pérez with 19.38%.

Lasso, who arrived this morning from Guayaquil for the meeting, “supported the proposal” to count the votes as long as it is done “within the framework of the law”.

“That the vote count be reviewed within the framework of the law, because if we do not take the law as a basis, we would be abandoning the rule of law, and that is the most dangerous way to produce chaos a disorder totally far from the objective of the Ecuadorian people “.

The law stipulates that the election results must be presented to the people in 10 days after the elections, which means next Wednesday.

This will make it difficult to carry out a full scrutiny as required by Pérez, so the scope of the review could be carried out in only seven provinces.

Guillermo Lasso, during the meeting he held with Yaku Pérez at the Ecuadorian CNE. Photo: AFP

Joint struggle against “totalitarianism”

The conservative candidate extended a hand to Pérez for a common fight against Correísmo – winner of Sunday’s elections led by candidate Andrés Arauz – whom he described as violator of “rights” and “freedoms”.

“We have a common adversary. And since we cannot allow him to return, this dialogue is imperative, it is necessary, because more than 68

Both candidates for the ballot according to the scrutiny that was scheduled to end throughout the day, agreed in two speeches in which his main adversary was correísmo.

“This dialogue is imperative, it is necessary, the majority of Ecuadorians require it, more than 69% of the Ecuadorian people said no to that model and voted for different alternatives,” Lasso remarked in that sense.

Andres Arauz, the presidential candidate of Correísmo, who won the first round of the elections in Ecuador. Photo: Bloomberg

He warned that most of those options had “the common denominator of not allowing the totalitarian model to return to Ecuador, that all it did was divide Ecuadorian society, commit acts of corruption, deceive the Ecuadorian people.”

Counting problems

The new vote count, if it occurs, could drag on due to legal ramifications that it implies, and that are being studied behind closed doors after the CNE asked the media to leave the meeting due to the sensitivities of the case.

In any case, according to different local media, it seems that the CNE already has a legal study of the case with the possible variants at its disposal.

The decision on a possible count, as well as the count itself, could also be delayed because tomorrow begins the Carnival bridge in Ecuador, which paralyzes the country for four days.

Source: EFE