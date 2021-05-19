Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

Views diverged on the results and the ranking of Sharjah, its retreat to fourth place at the end of the Arab Gulf League, after “the king” was crowned with the previous title, and among these two brothers Yusef and Jasim Al-Haddad, who have a long history inside the “King’s House” of titles and championships, between My league and cup. They are the sons of the late Muhammad al-Haddad, the “five brothers” who drew with the team the painting of creativity and brilliance for many years, and contributed to making him bear the title of “king”, and they are: Youssef, Jassim, Abdul-Rahman, Ismail, and Khalifa.

Youssef Al-Haddad believes that the circumstances surrounding “the king” resulted from the injury of the most prominent players, especially Igor Coronado, as well as the absence of the fans and his great negative influence that made the team retreat to fourth place.

He said: I did not see any shortcomings from coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, who gave a lot to the team, and is considered one of the distinguished competencies in our stadiums, and his presence at the head of the technical staff is gratifying and raises the level of national coaches, and I wished that all the first-class coaches would be citizens, to produce cadres for the future.

Youssef Al-Haddad sent a message of reproach to the clubs: There is no longer enough interest in the Sunni stages, such as in the past, as we used to watch every season between 3 to 4 young players being promoted to the first team, and a large number of players shone in all positions, from guarding to The attack, but now the clubs are interested in buying ready-made items from the players without getting tired of them, and the language and the game of money have a negative impact, on the most enjoyable sport around which the simple people are wrapped, which is football.

For his part, Jassem Al-Haddad said: There are many mistakes that made the team reach this stage, as the point difference was large in the interest of the “king”, but suddenly we fell into the trap of losses and draws in the second round, and the team’s management had to correct the situation, because it is difficult to lead Then we find ourselves in the fourth or fifth as it happened.

He added: The mistakes and problems are clear, and those in charge of the team must solve them, if they want to return to the coronation podiums, especially since the team came out “empty-handed” from all the season’s competitions, which was supposed to be a competitor, especially since it was close to that, but the errors in The deadly time caused the “king” to lose the title and leave without any harvest.