Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abd al-Salam Jumaa Najm and the former leader of the unit, recalled the memories and joy of the first title in which Al-Wehda was crowned in 2000, indicating that the joy was overwhelming at the time and unnatural, because it was the first cup won by the “Excellencies”.

He said: The joy was exceptional, because winning the most expensive cup came after winning the league in the previous season, as it was against an ancient competitor like Al Wasl, and the beauty in that final was that it was volatile, and we played with 10 players, so the joy is overwhelming.

As for his brother Abdul Rahim Jumaa, the former star of Al-Wehda and Al-Dhafra, he remembers the President’s Cup championship that Al-Wehda won in 2000, and confirms that the final match was very stressful, after the team faced many difficulties by playing with ten players, and the match extended to extra time and then a penalty shootout.

He said: The public attendance on that day does not leave my memory. It was for the first time in the history of Al-Wehda that an audience of this size attended, and since that match, the fans of «Annabi» began to increase, and after winning the Cup, the name of “Excellencies” began to grow more and become a tournament club Always competing for titles.

He added: In the final match against Al Wasl, we went through strange circumstances after we played with ten players for 60 minutes as a result of Ismail Rashid’s dismissal, and Al Wasl advanced with a goal, but with determination and persistence Conte scored the equalizer and we resisted until the match reached a penalty shootout, in which we were lucky, and among the most prominent moments Which I do not forget when Conte missed the penalty kick and I felt that the cup was lost, but we spoke to each other and we said whoever can pay you focus on one corner, and indeed we managed to win.