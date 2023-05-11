Recently, Romário, 57, was re-elected as a senator, knowing that he supports former President Jair Bolsonaro, while Bebeto, 59, who is a supporter of current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, failed to obtain a seat.

According to local press reports, the two stars, who led Brazil’s attack to win the 1994 World Cup in the United States, broke off their friendship and were engaged in a public confrontation because of politics, as they engaged in it after retiring from football.

Romário called Bebeto “a traitor. He betrayed me politically,” while Bebeto replied that his former colleague was “an old selfish person. He’s getting old and he says a lot of nonsense.”

Bebeto added, “I have a long career in football and politics and have never been involved in controversy. I can’t say the same about him. He is selfish and always thinks of himself.”

Pepito accuses Romario of changing his political affiliation, explaining: “I have not betrayed anyone.”

Romário supports controversial former Brazilian President Bolsonaro, while Bebeto supports current President Lula.

Romario and Bebeto formed one of the best attacking duos in Brazilian history, and together they played 23 matches in the national team shirt, in which they did not taste defeat.

The two stars were the 1994 World Cup champions, knowing that they were competitors in the Spanish League, where Romario played for Barcelona and Valencia, while Bebeto defended the colors of Deportivo La Coruña and Seville.