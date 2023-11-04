While Club Deportivo Guadalajara is fighting for a place in the Liguilla of the Apertura 2023 tournament, the board headed by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro They are already preparing what will be the next Clausura 2024 and are planning their next additions.
According to the most recent rumors that have been emerging in different media outlets regarding the future of Guadalajara, there has been speculation about two possible reinforcements that they would be contemplating for this upcoming winter transfer market.
One of the positions that most urgently needs to be able to reinforce the Sacred Flock is without a doubt that of center forward and with the recent announcement of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez that will not continue in Los Angeles GalaxyThere is no doubt that he will be the player most closely linked to the Guadalajara institution.
However, in addition to the importance of adding a good center forward, the team Veljko Paunovic will need midfielders to supply balls to the forward and they will be even more necessary with the imminent departure of Alexis Vegasince it is evident that there are more possibilities that it will not be renewed and when the contract ends next summer, the board hopes to use it as a bargaining chip and, failing that, be able to obtain some economic benefit from it.
In this way, one of the team’s first objectives would be the player from Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Jordi Cortizothe destabilizing midfielder has increased his football level in recent years and is a good option for those of the ‘Perla Tapatia’.
On the other hand, the red and white team would also have its sights on one of the jewels of Mexican football, the youthful left winger of Club Necaxa, Heriberto Juradoan element that has caught the attention of the Old Continent, but the offers have not seduced the club, so if the Flock offers them a good offer they could very well get the jewel of the Rays.
