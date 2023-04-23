Alexis Mac Allister, Messi’s great partner in the world cup will be one of the big names in the summer market. The Argentine is living a brilliant season being the leader of Brighton, he also has the prestige of what was done in Qatar 2022. He is living the best moment of his career and is teaching good football every moment he spends on the field. Everything indicates that his departure from the English port is more than just imminent.
The Brighton ’10’ as well as his entourage understand that he is living his last months within the club. They know that his transfer is sealed and all that remains is to define the destination club for the attacking midfielder, who will be the absolute owner of said decision, since he has offers from various parts of the planet on the table. Today the two big favorites are in the Premier League and will seek to close the final offensive by signing Alexis.
Fabrizio Romano anticipates that the two big favorites to sign Mac Allister are Manchester United and Liverpool. The two giants of English football have put aside the race for Jude Belligham, they no longer think about the pearl of Borussia Dortmund and focus all their attention on the signing of the albiceleste. The information indicates that the offer that both clubs will put on the Brighton table would be an initial 70 million euros, 10 below the figure requested by those at the door for the sale of Alexis.
#big #favorites #sign #Mac #Allister
Leave a Reply