Since the end of Dani Alves’ first stage at Barcelona, the culés have not been able to find a single right-back who is capable of solving problems in attack or defense as the ohy man from the Pumas de la UNAM did. Countless names have disaffiliated from the club in the position, from promising youngsters to established veterans and none of them have resulted in culés deficiencies in said area of the field.
That being the case, once again the culés will move in the summer for the signing of a footballer for the position, since neither Bellerin nor Sergi Roberto have given the expected results and at least it is a fact that some of these will leave the squad in June , reason for which, the culés will have to move to find a replacement and they have two men who are active within the Bundesliga as the safest options.
The club forgets about the young Foyth and Dalot for financial reasons and focuses its attention on Thomas Meunier, the Belgian who will end his contract with Borussia Dortmund and could come to the club as a free agent after years of being the object of desire. In addition, Benjamin Pavard, the world champion and runner-up, is also on the list, he will not renew with Bayern Munich, who have decided to sell him in the summer of 2023 for a lower price, preventing the winger from leaving in 2024 as a free agent. Being thus, everything indicates that one of them two will be the new right wing culé.
#bestplaced #rightbacks #reach #Barcelona
Leave a Reply