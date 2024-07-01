The central defender of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, Jesus Orozco Chiquetecould live his last days on the American continent and could live the European dream starting with the next season that is on the horizon, according to information from the portal Bolavip Passion Flockhe Club Bruges Belgium has put an offer on the table for his services, and another of the big clubs in the league is also reportedly interested in him.
The player will report to the team in the coming days, once the Mexican national team has finished its participation in the 2024 Copa América after being eliminated in the group stage.
He Anderlecht and of the Club Brugeswould be the possible destinations for the 22-year-old defender, it must be remembered that at the beginning of the red-and-white team, on May 8, 1906, the Belgian Edgar Everaertcame to Guadalajara to work and ended up being one of the founders of the Guadalajara institution.
The shield of the city of Bruges in Belgium was the inspiration for the Aztec team to wear its red and white and blue colors, the city where the team itself was originally from. Everaert. In this way, the possible signing of Orozco Chiquete With this club I could bring back good memories between both institutions.
In the last semester, the 22-year-old player played 22 games between Liga MX and Concacaf Champions Cup 2024, in total, the player has played 85 games, scoring two goals and giving four assists. It is worth mentioning that the player has a current contract with the Rebaño Sagrdo until the summer of 2026 and has a value in the market. 6 million euros according to Transfermarkt.
