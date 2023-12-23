Winter is getting closer and closer to the northern hemisphere of the planet and everyone is preparing to bundle up and adapt their plans to the cold. However, In some places in the United States you can still enjoy some summer activities in Decemberlike going to the beach, although with lower temperatures, of course.

Walk barefoot to the shore, without the frozen sea, typical of this time of year, freezing your feet, it would be wonderful. This is possible in places like Los Angeles, California, or Miami, Floridawhere the water maintains a reasonable temperature compared to other places in the country.

The sea in Los Angeles



Getting to know the beaches of the west coast is the desire of many tourists who travel during this holiday season. The good news for them is that sinking their feet into the sand and letting the waves splash them won't be an impossible task this winter.

According to the site temperaturedelmar.es, the water in Los Angeles during December registers an average of 15.6 °C, with a minimum of 14.9 °C and a maximum of 16.8 °C. Surprisingly, from January to May this number drops so, contrary to what some may think, the last month of the year is much better for taking a bath than others.

The sea in Miami

If there is something that characterizes Florida, it is its incomparable and infinite beaches. Among them, stands out Miaminot only because it is a city more than complete in terms of activities, but because its coast offers the most beautiful landscapes.

Miami beaches are also ideal for December

In this city in the Sunshine State, the sea temperature is much warmer than in Los Angeles, almost 10 degrees warmer, according to the same site. The average during December is 24.7 °Cwhile in January it drops to 23.3 °C.

Tourists are recommended to travel to both locations because there are not many places in the world located in the northern hemisphere whose coasts are suitable for visiting during the end of the year.