The team of Eagles of America the preseason continues towards the start of the Opening Tournament 2021. Last Thursday they flew to the United States to Salt Lake City Utah to continue with the second stage of their preparation. For the trip, coach Santiago Solari asked two basic strength players to see them in action.
The Argentine strategist asked the young people to make the trip Karel fields Y Emilio lara, who until a tournament ago continued to try their luck in the team’s Under-20s. The intention of Solari is to be able to give them minutes to take off, and depending on their performance on the field, to earn a place with the first team.
On the other hand, the new reinforcements of the club also traveled, case of Salvador Reyes, Fernando Madrigral Y Miguel LayúnThey will be defending the America jersey for the next semester. What they are looking for is to show themselves in each of the training sessions to be able to earn a position in the starting position.
Likewise, one of those who surprised the most when making the trip with his other companions was Nicolas Castillo. The Chilean, who until a few weeks ago had been discarded by the club, made the trip, and in case of convincing soccer to Santiago Solari, he would not hesitate to take it into account for the start of the contest.
This is how Eagles of America They will be spending about 16 days in the United States. In total there will be three preparation matches that the azulcrema club will play, the first will be on July 4 against Santos Laguna, on July 7 against the Atlas Foxes and finally, they will close on the 10th against the UANL Tigres.
