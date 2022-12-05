The clubs have taken advantage of the break for the World Cup to restore their objectives in the remainder of the formal season. For example, Wolverhampton, a club that not long ago was the great relief in the Premier League, today has many options to fall into relegation. That is why the English team has opted for the signing of Julen Lopetegui, who will have to act as the savior of the pack.
Lopetegui has taken advantage of the break in Qatar 2022 to put his cards on the table and make it clear where his project is headed. That is why the Spanish coach has requested signings from the moment of his signing to the wolves board, and it seems that in the following days the arrival of a couple of Atlético de Madrid brand reinforcements will be confirmed, two of Simeone’s discards They are being negotiated with the Wolverhampton team.
From Spain they report that Atlético de Madrid and Wolverhampton have an almost closed agreement for the signing of Matheus Cunha, who will join the ‘Wolves’ squad to solve the lack of football in attack, which today has the club in the background from the table. However, the clubs have taken advantage of this negotiation to put the name of Felipe on the table, the Brazilian central defender who has lost prominence with the mattresses and who is to Julen’s liking, since at the time they met at Porto and they see each other with good eyes your signature.
#Atlético #Madrid #footballers #close #signing #Wolverhampton
Leave a Reply