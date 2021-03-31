Spain and Sweden They start as Group B favorites, but Greece and Georgia have already shown this week against Luis Enrique’s men that They cannot be considered eliminated and they can beat anyone. Both will face each other to see who is the one who takes the initiative for chase swedish and spanish, first and second respectively before today’s matches (follow the game live on AS.com).

The dynamics are with the Mediterranean country: they have not lost in the last ten official matches, with only four goals conceded. For its part, Georgia is seven games without a win. In addition, the two have met on six occasions and five of those times (in 2010 it was a draw) Greece has won.

It’s just the third day, but it seems a quite decisive match in their aspirations to qualify for the World Cup. On the part of Georgia, bring zero points in the first three games would leave the options too uphill to reach the repechage. For the Greeks, three points behind Spain but with one game less (he rested on Sunday), winning would be quite a statement of intents for those of Luis Enrique, to those who could look from you to you in the classification in the absence to play your game against Kosovo.

Technical sheet and possible eleven holders



GREECE: Vlachodimos; Bakakis, Tzavellas, Papadop., Tsimikas; Zeca, Bouchalakis, Mantalos; Limnios, Bakasetas, Masouras.

GEORGIA: Loria; Chabradze, Kashia, Dvali, Giorbelidze; Kankava, Kvekveskiri, Kiteishvilli; Lobjanidze, Kvilitaia, Kvaratskhelia.

REFEREE: S. Marciniak (Poland).

STADIUM: Toumba Stadium.

HOUR: 20:45.

