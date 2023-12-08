The failure of the Rayados de Monterrey has not been minor, with the most valuable squad in Mexico, the board of directors of the team from the north of the country hoped to at least reach the grand final of the Liga MX, an expectation that was informed to Fernando Ortíz since his first day leading the team. However, the Argentine coach could not meet the objective, a fact that will naturally generate changes within the institution.
Víctor Díaz reports Record that Ortíz has Richard Sánchez as a key signing. Be that as it may, Monterrey wants to take the Guaraní contender, today a substitute within América, to its ranks. In addition to the midfielder, the coach would have put on the options table the name of Román Martínez ‘mozumbito’, a 21-year-old young man lost within the Eagles squad against so many stars in André Jardine’s attack and who is very much to the coach’s liking. Argentine, who believes that he can save his career and exploit his best conditions if he is signed.
Right now Noriega, sports director of the royal team, is evaluating the movements that the club will make in the summer. Fernando’s continuity was in limbo, however, the club decided to give a vote of confidence to the Argentine for the next semester, the ‘tano’ will continue to lead the Rayados and he will be in charge of assembling the squad for 2024 , so the coach has the goal of taking his two former coaches to America.
