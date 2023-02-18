The two almost flat superfeet: plot, cast and streaming of the film
Tonight, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Two Almost Flat Superfooters, a 1977 film directed by EB Clucher, will be broadcast. It is the ninth of 16 films starring the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
Wilbur and Matt are two unemployed men who, in sunny Miami, meet by chance while trying in vain to make ends meet. The two, both frustrated, try to turn their lives around by attempting a robbery. Everything seems to be planned down to the smallest detail, but on the day of the coup they take the wrong address and find themselves, ironically, in a police station: in order not to arouse suspicion, they are reluctantly forced to enlist. Given the situation, Wilbur and Matt try in every way to get kicked out, in vain, from the tough training course where the stern and surly Captain McBride takes a liking to the crafty Matt, while Wilbur resents. Against all odds, over time the two end up becoming two valid policemen who, despite decidedly unorthodox ways, manage to solve a mysterious murder case and frame a gang of drug traffickers connected to it.
The two almost flat superfeet: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of The Two Almost Flat Superfeet, but what is the full cast of the film? Here is all the information in detail:
- Terence HillMatt Kirby
- Bud SpencerWilbur Walsh
- David HuddlestonCaptain McBride
- Luciano Catenacci as Fred Clyne, the boss
- Riccardo Pizzuti: the scarred one
- Jill Flanter as Galina Kocilova
- April CloughAngie Crawford
- Emilio Delle Piane as Pierre, the butler
- Laura GemserSusy Lee
- Claudio Ruffini: beater
- Ezio Marano: hooligan at the bar
- Luciano Rossi: “Geronimo”
- Luigi Casellato: bartender
- Vincenzo Maggio: drug dealer
- Alex Edlin: man of “Geronimo”
- Aldo Canti: man of “Geronimo”
- Aaron Heyman: Attorney General
- Edy Biagetti: Deputy Governor
- Roberto Messina: Fred’s man
- Pietro Torrisi: Fred’s man
- Franco Ukmar: Fred’s man
- Fortunato Arena: Keeper of the bowling alley
- Robert Banci: a nurse
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Two Almost Flat Superfoots on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 18 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.
