The two almost flat superfeet: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 18 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Two Almost Flat Superfooters, a 1977 film directed by EB Clucher, will be broadcast. It is the ninth of 16 films starring the couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Wilbur and Matt are two unemployed men who, in sunny Miami, meet by chance while trying in vain to make ends meet. The two, both frustrated, try to turn their lives around by attempting a robbery. Everything seems to be planned down to the smallest detail, but on the day of the coup they take the wrong address and find themselves, ironically, in a police station: in order not to arouse suspicion, they are reluctantly forced to enlist. Given the situation, Wilbur and Matt try in every way to get kicked out, in vain, from the tough training course where the stern and surly Captain McBride takes a liking to the crafty Matt, while Wilbur resents. Against all odds, over time the two end up becoming two valid policemen who, despite decidedly unorthodox ways, manage to solve a mysterious murder case and frame a gang of drug traffickers connected to it.

The two almost flat superfeet: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Two Almost Flat Superfeet, but what is the full cast of the film? Here is all the information in detail:

Terence HillMatt Kirby

Bud SpencerWilbur Walsh

David HuddlestonCaptain McBride

Luciano Catenacci as Fred Clyne, the boss

Riccardo Pizzuti: the scarred one

Jill Flanter as Galina Kocilova

April CloughAngie Crawford

Emilio Delle Piane as Pierre, the butler

Laura GemserSusy Lee

Claudio Ruffini: beater

Ezio Marano: hooligan at the bar

Luciano Rossi: “Geronimo”

Luigi Casellato: bartender

Vincenzo Maggio: drug dealer

Alex Edlin: man of “Geronimo”

Aldo Canti: man of “Geronimo”

Aaron Heyman: Attorney General

Edy Biagetti: Deputy Governor

Roberto Messina: Fred’s man

Pietro Torrisi: Fred’s man

Franco Ukmar: Fred’s man

Fortunato Arena: Keeper of the bowling alley

Robert Banci: a nurse

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Two Almost Flat Superfoots on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 18 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.