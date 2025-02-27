The human beingas we all know, is designed to age. Yes, an intense biological process in which, in addition to intervening the genetic factor, Environmental and unhealthy living habits influence, responsible for accelerating aging.

The diversity that can be seen at this stage is not a matter of chance. Beyond biological changes, aging is usually linked to other vital transitions such as retirement, transfer to more adapted homes and the death of friends and Couples.

In depth

Usually, aging No follow a progressive and linear pattern from 30 yearsas thought several decades ago. According to a study by Stanford University, published in the magazine ‘Nature‘, this is concentrated in two key moments: at 44 already 60 years.

Apparently, experts have discovered that significant molecular changes occur in the body in these ages. After intensely analyzing the molecules and microbiome of 100 people over several years, they have appreciated that At 44 years of producing a change in the metabolism of alcohol, caffeine and fat.

More details

Yes, which coincides with the beginning of cardiovascular diseases and the deterioration of the skin and muscles. At 60 years, The effects of aging are further increased, especially in the body’s response to carbohydrates and caffeine.

As if that were not enough, deterioration is exhibited in the immune system and an increase in kidney and neurodegenerative problems. These discoveries They show the importance of understanding that aging has specific peakswhat could open new ways to address health care at these stages of life, both short and long term.