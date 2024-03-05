It started as a fight in a bar at dawn and ended with an accident in which one person died and another was seriously injured. Two men are accused of having killed Mustapha, a 22-year-old young man, and injuring another, Ohtmane, 19, in Benalmádena (Málaga, 73,160 inhabitants) by ramming his car into the motorcycle on which both victims were traveling and then fleeing the place. It happened after five in the morning on February 25, 2017, but it was not until this Tuesday that both testified before a judge and a popular jury.

“I tried to avoid them,” said the driver of the vehicle, Eloy M., 31, who assures that “never in his life” would it have occurred to him to hit the victims to kill them and that the collision was the result of an accident. “Their motorcycle went away and they hit us,” said his co-pilot, Manuel P., 48 years old.

The Prosecutor's Office requests 26 years for each accused, a sentence that the private accusations – one represents the mother and sister of the deceased and another the father – increase to 34 and a half years, for the crimes of murder with treachery, attempted murder with treachery and against road safety. The defense of the considered author of the events, because he was the one driving the car, has maintained that his client should be sentenced to, at most, one year for reckless driving. “The accident was an unfortunate and regrettable accident,” said lawyer Inés Barba. The co-pilot's defense requests his total acquittal, not even considering him a necessary cooperator because, he has stated, it is not proven that he would have left his car with his friend with the idea of ​​killing the other two young people.

The trial began this Monday at the Provincial Court of Malaga with an attempt to reach a rapprochement between the parties. Due, among other factors, to the long time that has passed since the events occurred, seven years, the Prosecutor's Office offered a conformity agreement that included eight years in prison for the driver of the vehicle and three and a half years for the co-pilot. However, the defenses did not accept it, so the process continued this Tuesday with the reading of the accounts of the events, which include the versions of all the parties – the prosecutor, the two private accusations and the defenses – and, subsequently, give a voice to the two accused.

The origin of the events is a previous fight inside a pub located in Plaza Solymar in Benalmádena. The different versions agree that it all began after four in the morning, when one of the accused, Manuel, began talking to a young woman, Laura, Mustapha's partner, who would later be killed in the accident. Her accusations claim that the defendant was bothering her and her defenses that he only talked to her. “I saw two girls and asked them if they wanted to drink something. They said yes and I bought them a drink. Then I saw only one and went to talk to her,” the accused explained.

According to most versions of the events, when Manuel arrived at the scene he saw that the young woman was next to her boyfriend, who hit the now accused without saying a word. After the subsequent fight, the bar staff eventually expelled the attacker and his friends, among whom was the second victim, Ohtmane. Later, the National Police intervened. The agents then recommended Manuel — who had made the call to 091 — and Eloy to leave there. They both headed to their car, a black Renault Laguna. According to the accused, on the way to their vehicle they were attacked with a large knife by the two victims, who had approached them on a motorcycle. Finally, they managed to get into the car and leave the place.

What happened in the following minutes is where the versions differ much more. The Prosecutor's Office and the two private accusations assure that one of the accused, Eloy, who admits having consumed alcohol and cocaine, went to the avenue where he knew the moped with his alleged attackers was going to pass. They then entered the road in the opposite direction and hit the vehicle head-on. They passed over the motorcycle and one of its occupants, and “with the intention of revenge and ending their lives,” according to the prosecutor, they did it in reverse again. Finally they fled at full speed. The driver of the moped, Mustapha, was crushed to death instantly. And his companion, Ohtmane, was seriously injured, suffered various surgeries, spent a month in a wheelchair and needed more than 400 days to recover, despite which he has suffered several sequelae.

The accused maintain, however, that everything is the result of an accident. The co-pilot remembers that they were afraid and panicked about what had just happened to them. He also says that he was bleeding after the blow he received with the knife and that while they wanted to leave there, at an intersection he saw the moped where the victims were traveling approaching them. “We were going to avoid them, but they lost their motorcycle and crashed into us,” explained Manuel P., who justifies that they entered the lane in the opposite direction due to nerves and “a swerve.” “I thought it hadn't been that serious. I didn't see the bodies on the ground. “I just thought they were going to get up and come after us,” the driver insisted when asked by the prosecutor.

The trial will continue in the coming days with the participation of numerous people. From a taxi driver who saw the accident and was the one who wrote down the license plate of the Renault Laguna with which the incidents were committed to the National Police officers who responded to the call about the fight in the bar. Also some of its participants, as well as different doctors and specialists who have participated in the investigation of the case.

