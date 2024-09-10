The activity of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX returns after the FIFA Date in September, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face Matchday 7 against Club América in another edition of the National Classic, prior to this commitment the red and white team beat the team 1-3 Alligators of Colima in a friendly game and the Eagles tied 2-2 against the National Athletic in the United States.
Meanwhile, the Sacred Flock is coming off a 5-0 win over FC Juárez in the previous match, while, on its own, the blue-cream team was beaten 3-1 by Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul.
Unfortunately for the Guadalajara team, there is talk that they would have at least one casualty for this match, this being their captain and attacker, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and the juvenile Yael Padilla.
According to information from the journalist of ESPN, Jesus Bernal‘Chicharito‘He wants to play again as soon as possible, however, the coaching staff does not want to confirm him for the match until he feels completely well.
For his part, the Argentine coach Fernando Gago He did not give false hope and assured that he will only return if he is in good condition to do so. “There is hope that Chicharito can be in the Classic, but only if he is 100% recovered,” he assured.
The National Classic will be this Saturday, September 14 at 7:50 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
