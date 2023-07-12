After the parents’ alarm, the search started promptly: the two children aged 6 and 7 were found dead in a water tank

The parents had raised the alarm yesterday, the heartbreaking news arrived a few hours ago. THE two children aged 6 and 7 disappeared in Manfredonia, in the province of Foggia, were found lifeless in a tank for the irrigation of a farm. They were two little brothers.

After the parents’ complaint, the company’s tank was the first hypothesis for the rescuers. Mom and dad, unable to find them, were immediately alarmed. Their flip flops they had been abandoned right next to that three-metre-deep tank.

The Firefighters reached the place in a short time and immediately got to work, hoping to find the two children aged 6 and 7 as soon as possible. THE divers they have recovered the bodies, by now lifeless, late yesterday evening, Tuesday 11 July. The searches were also hampered by the poor lighting in the area.

For hours everyone prayed and hoped that the two minors would be found safe and sound. Unfortunately, the search ended with most sad of epilogues.

The investigations into the discovery of the two children aged 6 and 7

The Prosecutor of Foggia is investigating to find the rebuild the dynamics of what happened. According to the preliminary investigations, it would appear that the two parents were resting in the early afternoon, when the two little brothers would have left the house and in a short time would have moved away. It will be necessary to understand whether the minors slipped into that pool or intentionally threw themselves. Investigators believe they dived, given the flip flops leave a short distance away. It is very probable that in the next few hours he will come autopsy ordered on the two bodies. The examination will be essential to establish the exact cause of death.

The water cisterns present in Manfredonia are numerous, they have the purpose of buffering the drought periods of the area. Many have been there for years and they are no longer used.