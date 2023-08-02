Their peculiarity has been around the world since the photos appeared online

They are called Megan and Morgan the two twins with sea blue eyes who have become popular on social media precisely because of this characteristic of their physical appearance. Twins are a rare event, even if the increasingly requested assisted reproduction treatments have increased the number of these births. Seeing two bowls with these peculiar physical characteristics is even rarer.

Megan and Morgan are twins beautiful, very similar, with typically afro hair. What was most striking, however, was the color of their eyes. A blue that looks like crystal clear water. Ever since their photos appeared online, they have become stars.

Megan and Morgan Boyd have become popular on social media under the nickname of True Blue Twins. She was just four when her mom shared a photo of them on Instagram. Immediately all the users of the social network fell in love with these beautiful girls.

The girls were born on June 6, 2011. Stephanie is their mother and she started calling them True Blue Twinsjust because of the color of their eyes. She has also opened an Instagram page dedicated to her daughters, which is very popular today.

Megan has two beautiful blue eyes, while Morgan has one blue eye and a dark brown right eye. An even more special feature. Usually they wear matching looksalways designed to highlight their natural beauty.

Trueblue Twins: the twins with sea blue eyes who conquered everyone on Instagram

Many followers who do not believe their eyes when they see the eyes of these two girls. There are also those who think it’s all a frame and that the two girls are actually wearing colored contact lenses.

But in reality, Stephanie, their mother, was also born with blue eyes. This is a rarity, but it can happen. Just as it can happen to have one eye of one color and one eye of another, making the charm even more mysterious.