The Twin – The other face of evil: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Friday 2 May 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1 The Twin – The other face of evil, a 2022 film directed by Taneli Mustonen, is broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Rachel and Anthony suffered a severe trauma when their son Nathan was killed in a car accident. Together with Nathan’s twin Elliot, the couple abandon the United States to relocate to Anthony’s old family home in Finland, his native country. The idea is to leave in a distant place forgetting the past. Seems like a good idea, at first. The house is large and charming, in the middle of the countryside. Soon, however, things get complicated. Rachel feels alien to local customs and is anxious and protective of Elliot, her only remaining child. What’s worse, however, Elliot starts acting strange and tells his mom that he’s not Elliot, he’s Nathan. Rachel thus finds herself in a nightmare and seeks help from an elderly local woman who seems to know a lot about her and talks to her about demons and possession.

The Twin – The other face of evil: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Twin – The other face of evil, but what is the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Teresa PalmerRachel

Tristan RuggeriElliot / Nathan

Steven CreeAnthony

Barbara MartenHelen

Andres Dvinjaninov: doctor

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Twin – The other face of evil on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 2 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.