No, it’s not the classic series of The Twilight Zone that inspired Space Invaders by Nona Fernández, is a new title, but it has the essence of the previous installment. The series is structured around myth combined with different types of science fiction. In this way, it achieves a disturbing portrait that will make us reconsider the reality in which we exist.

The Twilight Zone It is a series that anthologizes different storiesIn other words, each of the chapters is independent of the other, so you can watch them in no particular order. However, there is something they share, and that is, it is a question of horror with some of the folklore of the sci-fi imagination and world culture.

The Twilight Zone It is interesting because, in addition to proposing a new dimension, sometimes it merges with ours and at other times it is a new place. Ultimately, the proposed spatial aspect is not really physical, but rather a concept that moves in reality and with which we are in contact all the time.

In The stone of madness Benjamin Labatut’s work emphasizes the connection and disconnection of the different realities of which we are already a part. Just think about the world and our predisposition to see chaos as fateful, and our current socialization on social networks, as well as the exploration and dispersion of the same information. Reality quickly dissolves and meshes with other realities of which we are a part all the time.

These unknown dimensions allow us to know more things, and they can be uncomfortable, scary or incredible, as we see. the development of The Twilight Zone that fills us with different tones and perspectives of the same light and reality that we believed to be unique.

However, let us remember that, Although men insist on conquering the moon, the highest mountains on the planet and the depths of its oceans remain “unknown.” They remain as a dimension that, adorned with folklore and the cunning of sci-fi, also leaves us a space full of myth and possibilities of other voices that have created other things…

What is The Twilight Zone about?

What to expect in The Twilight Zone? — Spoilers for three episodes

The Twilight Zone It always makes us connect with a specific moment and reality in which other entities connect with the protagonists. For example, in the first chapter we see the scriptwriter of “the same installment” who is incredulous about the atmosphere of the genre, however, the fact that she connects with a fantastic and invisible being that disconnects her from her reality will make her reconsider the facts and, of course, she will be able to move to the unknown dimension in a shocking way.

The second episode stars Morena Baccarin (Gotham) and allows us to see what a virtual world is like —a bit like Sword Art Online with a spark of Pokémon Sleep— reveal to us an indefinite space in which anything can happen, but which is connected to “reality” for better or worse.

In fact, the system is a kind of application that users use when they go to sleep, where they are able to create a new role and live another life while they sleep. The problem arises when the protagonist discovers that she is an avatar and that her user has suffered a cardiac arrest. She will not return. The girl has two options: disconnect to “become” or continue with “her life” as a hotelier. It is scary to think of a firm reality as an avatar.

Source: Prime Video

Now, The third episode introduces us to a man who is “looking” for a relationship, but every outing seems like a waste of time and money.his psychologist tells him that he’s just not open to really getting to know someone, but the protagonist doesn’t see it that way.

One day he begins to hear a woman’s voice in his head and with it he makes an assumption match absolutely. They talk all the time, watch series together and even “go out to eat”, and from that moment on an unknown feeling surfaces, the protagonist begins to despair of meeting Annie, the woman.

The story takes a turn when he looks her up on social media and finds out that she is married. By now you probably think that the voice in his head is imaginary, and that he suffers from schizophrenia, however, as the story progresses we realize that this is not the case.

The couple will try to find each other, but everything will take a devastating turn towards the end of the episode. So this story will not leave us with an ending as pleasant as that of Your Name.

This is the kind of stories you can find in The Twilight Zoneyou must be willing to enter a dimension where other dimensions converge and where myth and sci-fi create a true reality. Oh, and of course, the new and chilling narrator couldn’t be missing.

Source: Prime Video

About Folklore Sci Fi

Now that we’re on the subject, let’s remember a little about folkloric sci fi, which has a strong and beautiful staging today. Cursed Bunny de Bora Chung is an anthology of stories that plays precisely with the edges of unknown spaces that arise in myth and build a beautiful and critical sci fi.

If you like these kinds of stories, you should definitely check out Chung, who recently got a special translation and anthology in Spanish: Seed (2023) which was printed by Ediciones Vestigio and has illustrations by Cucaracha bionica.

Source: Prime Video

We recommend: Severance: what it’s about and where to watch it – Find out the details before the premiere of the second season

Where can I watch The Twilight Zone? How many seasons does it have? How many episodes are there?

The Twilight Zone has two seasons available on the Prime Video platform. Each season is made up of ten chapters, which gives us 20 episodes in total. One season premiered in 2019 and another in 2020.

Are you ready to dive into The Twilight Zone? You will not regret!

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.