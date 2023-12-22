We are in a very striking time of pop culture, since each franchise that becomes popular in pop culture gets its own LEGO figures, we have seen that with Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Sonic The Hedgehog and soon Animal Crossing. However, it seems that names that have already lost some popularity are also being taken into account, and on this occasion the person who has received the right to make their own set is none other than twilight.

Something well known is that fans can send ideas to the company about new sets and these go through a selection process to determine if it is a good idea to launch them, and then have talks with the companies that own the rights to the franchise and who so an agreement is reached. This is the case of the set that has been shown about this saga of vampire novels, which at some point will go on sale by the brand.

The design comes from Nick Michaels (LobsterThermidor) being a replica of the house Cullenwhich includes a brick-built werewolf and minifigures of Bella, Edward and Jacob and Carlisle. The most striking thing is that inside the house you can see the rooms faithfully reconstructed with the objects that can be seen in the movies. Even the room in which Bella gives birth to her daughter in the latest films that have come in years past.

The “Twilight” series is known for its focus on romantic and supernatural fantasy, centered on the relationship between humans and vampires. Although it has generated controversy and criticism, the saga has gained a loyal fan base and has had a major impact on popular culture. In addition to the books, the series was adapted for film, with films that led to Kristen Stewart playing Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson playing Edward Cullen.

For now, it is unknown when this set will go on sale. LEGO.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: In fact, a LEGO idea related to The Legend of Zelda was also presented, so it is expected that it will end up being launched in the same way. But we may have to wait because they won't want to prime the launch of the Animal Crossing ones.