One of the longest and most successful sagas is Twilight, and we know this with the legacy of fans around the world. Without having to create the movies, the writer’s books Stephenie meyer They were very popular, to the point that the decision was made to bring them to the giant screen.

Taylor Lautner was one of the most famous young stars of 2008. Photo: composition / Summit Entertainment

The plot of the vampire who falls in love with a human was released in 2008 and culminated in 2012, and so far there is a lot of nostalgia when remembering it and seeing it again on different streaming platforms.

With the announcement that Netflix will remove the entire Twilight saga from its billboard, the followers of Edward and Bella’s love story have jumped, and not only because of this, because a few days ago some members of the cast commented on their desire to continue with the franchise.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattison began their relationship on the set of Twilight. Photo: Summit Entertainment

This took place at C2E2, an event in which they participated Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone Y Kellan lutz, remembered for giving life to Alice Cullen, Emmett Cullen and Jasper Hale, respectively.

They were asked if they would like to make a new Twilight movie. Kellan Lutz responded with great enthusiasm: “ I wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has a lot more funny lines on that one. Is incredible”.

Alice Cullen and Jasper Hale, one of Twilight’s favorite couples. Photo: Summit Entertainment

Likewise, Ashley Green asked Lutz if he could accompany him on the adventure, unlike Jackson Rathbone, who preferred not to speak and only listen to what his companions were saying.

Although this causes us a lot of emotion, we must be realistic, since it is very difficult that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson want to return, much more when remembering how their relationship ended and that now both actors play roles of greater weight and seriousness.

Cover of Midnight Sun, Stephanie Meyer’s latest book on the Twilight saga.

Meanwhile, we can only enjoy the time that the Twilight saga will be on the Netflix service.