The twilight of the Christians of the East, by Nicole Muchnik

The problem of the Christians of the East does not seem at first glance as dramatic and does not mobilize as much attention as the situation of the million refugees in a world obviously not willing to receive them. However, it could mean a change in civilization.

In the synod that was held in Rome in October 2014 with 165 bishops it was when the Church stopped dealing only with abortion, masturbation, women with “their work” and the sexuality of adolescents, to focus on the serious problem of The Christians of the East. A little earlier, Paul VI had already prophesied that “the Holy places of the East would transform into museums.”