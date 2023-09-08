Marilyn Monroe had a lot going on in her life. Even different lives. In her 36 years of existence, she has been married three times, worked in thirty films, been photographed thousands of times, given hundreds of interviews, attended many parties and premieres, and became one of the brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament. . However, she only had one house. A unique house that she bought when she was already 35 years old and was an unparalleled global star. A place that she herself searched for and chose, that she loved, that she began to decorate herself although, after her death, right there, everything was left half done. A historic place, to which fans continue to go six decades after her death and which is now on the verge of disappearing. Its new owners intend to demolish it.

Monroe’s house sits at 12305 Fifth Helena Drive, a relatively small construction for Los Angeles, about 270 square meters. It is a classic, simple house, far from the style of the mansions of today’s stars. Located in the Brentwood neighborhood, south of the city, near the mountains but not far from the Pacific beaches, it was built in 1929 and is in the colonial or Spanish style, as it is called in California, that is, low houses. of white walls with patios and terracotta floors. This was the actress’s, which she bought at the beginning of 1962, after living in the Hollywood hills with Joe DiMaggio and in the popular area of ​​Runyon Canyon, highly sought after by celebrities, together with Arthur Miller. But this was her first and only home, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, beamed ceilings, a pool she never seemed to swim in, bougainvillea, and a small orchard of citrus trees, and in whose master bedroom she was found. died from an overdose on August 4 of that same year.

The actress of Niagara and Whit skirts and being crazy He took over the property for about $77,500 at the time, which with inflation would be almost $760,000 today, about 710,000 euros, and moved into it at the beginning of 1962. In March 1963, the couple formed by Gilbert and Betty J. Nunez bought it and many of the belongings it contained for $87,500, $10,000 more than a year earlier, and many of those items were auctioned off in the late 1990s. After several passes through different hands, in 2017 the farm was sold for between seven and eight million dollars. It was bought by its last owners up to now, the owner of an investment fund called Dan Lukas and his wife, Anne Jarmain, who have lived in it over the years and have made renovations, especially in the kitchen and bathrooms. .

Aerial view of what was the house of Marilyn Monroe, in Brentwood (California). Mel Bouzad (Getty Images)

From there, the versions differ. According to the local newspaper Los Angeles Times, the Lukas-Jarmain continue to be the owners and those who are thinking of demolishing it, although they do not answer questions from the press. According to the medium specialized in luxury and properties RobbReportthe couple bought another house in the same area of ​​Brentwood just six months ago for 13 million (12.2 million euros) and last month sold the house for around 8.4 million dollars (7.85 million euros) to new owners who are the ones who would like to get rid of it, throw it away and build something bigger and more modern.

In any case, its owners have requested a demolition permit from the city authorities. In principle, they would not have to deny it, it would be a simple procedure. Since the mid-1960s, Los Angeles has had a building and landmark preservation program that brings together more than 1,200 historical places in its 35 community areas either because they have hosted important events, because of their architecture or because of their importance. They range from churches, libraries and hotels to houses designed by famous architects, from fire stations to cemeteries and film studios (like those of Charles Chaplin, for example) and their qualification implies total protection. Half a hundred of them are in the Brentwood area, but Monroe’s house isn’t on the list.

The actress’s home has never been among the buildings that were eligible to be protected, but in 2013 an evaluation was carried out by the city where it was identified as “potentially significant due to its association with Marilyn Monroe”, but that it was needed “More research on it.” EL PAÍS has contacted the Los Angeles Department of Citizen Planning, from where they affirm that they are going to look at the situation.

Police officers inspect Marilyn Monroe’s home after the actress’s death in August 1962. Bettmann Archive

A local association, the Brentwood Homeowners Association, founded in 1946 by local volunteers, watches over the neighborhood’s heritage, and has filed a complaint so that the property does not get lost, does not disappear like so many other golden Hollywood houses that the city has been swallowing up. One of its members has spoken to the newspaper Los Angeles Times and he explained that they are going to try to rescue the town: “I was waiting for a white knight to arrive and save him, but the truth is that I don’t see many possibilities. It’s quite sad because it’s one of the most famous houses in the world.” He acknowledges that the association has very limited power when it comes to interfering with private property whose owners have the right to modify it, but that they will go all the way, considering the exceptional circumstances of it. “We complain about someone who doesn’t respect the laws of felling trees, who builds more than what is allowed, things like that… but when you have an approved permit and you build exactly what you’ve been allowed with no exceptions… there’s not much to go by. what to fight”.

The one in Brentwood is a quiet area, although there are always a handful of tourists hanging around the Monroe house, although from the outside it does not look complete. It was a place she valued, chosen, for her own purpose. In fact, a few weeks before she died, she gave a long interview to the magazine Life where, even with the boxes half unpacked, she spoke of the illusion of being an owner (“And it has walls!”, she affirmed, happily) and of the handicrafts that she had bought on a trip to Mexico to decorate it, and she explains why not I wanted to show it in the photos of the report. “I don’t want the whole world to see exactly where I live, what my couch is, or what my fireplace looks like,” she recounted. Next to the main house there was a small building, an apartment, the use of which I had already thought about: “A place for any of my friends who have some kind of problem, you know, and maybe want to live here where nobody bothers them until everything returns to be fine for them.” That little house no longer exists, in one of the last reforms it was attached to the main house to make it bigger. What apparently does still stand is the Latin inscription that can be read inscribed on the tiles of the front porch: “Cursum Perficio”: Here my journey ends.