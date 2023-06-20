The highly politicized bill for the Restoration of Nature (LRN) has received a strong endorsement this Tuesday in Luxembourg, where the Environment Ministers have given the go-ahead of the Twenty-seven, even with the support of some countries in conservative hands , to a regulation considered as “the flagship of biodiversity” in the EU Green Pact, but that the European People’s Party (EPP) of Manfred Weber has called to knock down.

Although with numerous proposals to “make more flexible” and even significantly lower the original proposal of the European Commission, the text prepared by the Swedish rotating presidency of the EU – while the Swedish Government spoke out against it – received the support of a majority enough to get ahead, with the support even of countries that were in doubt until the last moment, such as Denmark or Malta. Spain, France, Germany or even Hungary and Greece, one of the countries where the EPP conservatives govern, gave their support to the regulation, which despite all the concessions was rejected by Poland, Finland and Italy, as well as Sweden, while Belgium , the Netherlands and Austria advocated abstaining.

“Today is a good day for nature”, both the Swedish Minister for the Environment, Romina Pourmokhtari, and the Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, have celebrated.

In this way, the pressure on the European Parliament is increasing, where the EPP failed in a first attempt to derail the legislative initiative last week with an amendment to the entire text, but where a key vote in the Environment commission still needs to be finalized (on June 27) and that the final text is also approved by the plenary session, foreseeably in July. Only then, and if the parliamentary position is approved, can the so-called trialogues begin, the three-way negotiations between States, Parliament and the European Commission to reach a final compromise text. Negotiations that the third vice president, Teresa Ribera, has promised will be a priority during the Spanish presidency of the EU that begins in 10 days.

“It is our responsibility at this time,” he declared before his European colleagues. For Ribera, the text approved this Tuesday “is below” what the Spanish government would have preferred to adopt, in view of the multiple concessions made —”flexibilities”, the Swedish presidency has described it— in terms of rhythms and adjustments of plans to the ultimate goals to win the support of the most reticent countries. The text has also been lowered to offer guarantees to areas with high population density, outermost regions, agricultural or defense areas, rehumidification criteria or renewable energy. Even so, Ribera has assessed, the negotiating position of the Twenty-seven “is a significant step forward, because it will allow us to continue adding other political and private wills and negotiate with the European Parliament.”

Spain has been one of the countries that has most vehemently defended the LRN and, also, one of those that has most criticized the efforts to derail it from the PPE, within the framework of which Weber’s criticisms of the European Commission for harshly warning against the Andalusian government’s bill to legalize irregular irrigation in the area of ​​Doñana. Upon entering the Luxembourg meeting, the also Minister of Ecological Transition has lamented the “activism against” the law by the PPE and has accused the leader of the PP and candidate for the Presidency of the Government, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of lacking of an environmental agenda at a time when Spain, and all of Europe, are suffering the impact of climate change on the front line.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Feijóo “has not yet heard a single word about what he thinks of nature, environmental policies, climate and energy policy, something that is decisive for the progress of our country, for the generation of employment, the preservation of livestock, agriculture or water”, declared Ribera. “You can reflect on some of the details, but you cannot question the need for restoration,” he stressed.

The proposed law for the Restoration of Nature has become a political throwing weapon in Brussels and beyond the European institutions. The tone has been rising exponentially in recent weeks, as the regulations occupied debates in various parliamentary committees and among member states. Alleging concerns —rejected by scientists and even large international corporations such as Unilever, Inditex or Nestlé— regarding food safety and the future of farmers and ranchers, the EPP redoubled efforts in recent weeks to have a legislative proposal that it wants to be rejected “retired” completely.

A strategy that other political formations, and even European governments, have attributed to Weber’s attempts to capitalize on votes and approach positions of the extreme right for legislative purposes in a key electoral year that will end with elections to the European Parliament in June 2024, as well as for his personal confrontation with the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, despite the fact that both are from the same political family.

“Tribal Opposition”

At the beginning of the meeting in Luxembourg, the vice-president of the Commission Frans Timmermans, responsible for the Green Deal, the EU’s roadmap to develop a decarbonised and climate-neutral economy, had lamented the “tribal opposition” created around the Legislative proposal that seeks, in line with the international commitments of the EU in terms of biodiversity, to repair by 2030 at least 20% of the ecosystems – terrestrial and marine – damaged and all the ecosystems that need to be repaired until 2050.

“It saddens me that some are trying to drag environmental politics into the culture wars because it creates a kind of tribal opposition. And at that point, the facts no longer matter, ”he said upon his arrival in Luxembourg.

For the Dutch Social Democrat, one of the commissioners most vilified by the EPP and by governments both conservative and clearly ultras, “the climate crisis transcends political differences” and should not be something “of the left or right, it should be a panpolitical issue” . But if the fight against climate change ends up “dragged into the culture wars, it threatens to paralyze us at a time when the least we can afford is to be paralyzed.”

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter