January 6, 2021 will be remembered in the democratic history of the United States of America as a black day. Democrats around the world have felt embarrassment and indignation at the sight of a crowd storming the Capitol in Washington, when the House of Representatives and the Senate were meeting in joint session to certify the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential elections. .

There is no doubt about the intellectual authorship of this infamy. Donald Trump is the perpetrator by induction of these humiliating and unworthy deeds. A few hours before its perpetration, the still president of the United States held a rally in front of the main facade of the White House. There, before thousands of staunch followers, and protected by a huge methacrylate screen, he lit the wick of sedition; he repeated that the elections had been stolen from him; that he would never admit that Joe Biden is the president-elect of the United States; that he would not leave the White House; that does not give up; and he encouraged those attending the rally to prevent the House of Representatives and the Senate from validating the result of the ballot box, and to force them to reverse that result in their favor. What could enthusiastic Trump supporters do? How to stop the Senate and the House of Representatives from certifying Biden’s victory? They had no other way to listen to their charismatic leader than to march to the Capitol, invade it, and coerce the Chambers not to continue the session and not to do what they had come together to do. And this was, consequently, what they did: invade the Capitol and manage to interrupt and suspend the parliamentary session. In this way, they fulfilled the unequivocal requirement that Trump had just made of them: to coerce and violate the constitutional mechanisms.

What happened has been very serious. It is not just about the loss of prestige that democratic institutions may have suffered. Preventing, or simply hindering, through massive coercion the normal functioning of a parliament, in all democracies of the world constitutes the crime of sedition. And the mastermind of that crime, as an inducer, is Donald Trump. They are proven facts. Let’s hope that American justice works. And have Donald Trump tried. Because, let’s say it clearly: if democracy is founded on respect for the law, when a politician commits a crime, even if he is the president of the United States, the full weight of the law must fall on him. It is not about judicializing politics, but about preventing impunity.

But the events that occurred up to January 6 are also of enormous political gravity. Donald Trump has questioned, without foundation and without proof, the legality of an electoral process in which he has lost by more than seven million votes; has questioned the independence and probity of justice, when in more than fifty processes processed before state and federal judicial bodies, and even before the Supreme Court, it has been forcefully told that there is no evidence of these alleged electoral irregularities that he denounced. Despite that, Trump has continued his conspiracy delusion; it has tried to coerce state authorities to falsify the results of the polls. And, finally, he has incited the masses to prevent the normal functioning of Parliament, tumultuously invading the seat of national sovereignty. With all this behavior, Donald Trump has incurred in indignity, in breach of his duty to respect the Constitution. And this is absolutely incompatible with the exercise of the presidency of the United States, and it incapacitates him to continue even one more day in the exercise of his functions.

There are just a few days until Mr. Trump finally resigns. Some pragmatists in Washington think that nothing is worth doing. In my opinion, however, the senators and Democratic representatives are right who believe that things cannot remain this way, that the prestige of North American democracy needs a gesture, a decision, a manifestation of firmness that mitigates the moral damage caused; and that they are asking, consequently, Vice President Mike Pence, to apply Amendment XXV to the US Constitution.

Said Amendment was ratified on February 10, 1967, and in its fourth section establishes that if the vice president and a majority of the heads of the Executive secretariats transmit to the presidents of the Senate and the House of Representatives a written declaration in which state that the president is unable to carry out the powers and functions of his position, the vice president will immediately assume the powers and functions of said position as interim president.

Not one more day should Donald Trump remain president of the United States. And he is not worthy of attending on January 20 the inauguration of the president elected by the people.