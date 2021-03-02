LONDON (Reuters) – G20 countries have agreed to increase IMF reserves through a new allocation of special drawing rights, which could boost lending to poor countries, IMF director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.

“We finally got a green light last Friday at the G20 meeting to work on a new allocation of SDRs,” Georgieva said during the IMF’s African Financial Forum.

She added, without specifying the type of currency, “500 billion – in which each member of the International Monetary Fund will get its share so that it immediately contributes to the reserves.”

Financial officials from the Group of Twenty, which includes the world’s largest economies, on Friday voiced broad support for strengthening emergency reserves at the International Monetary Fund, after the United States abandoned opposition from the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Italy, which chairs the G20 this year, is pushing to issue $ 500 billion in special drawing rights, a move supported by many other G20 members, as a way to provide liquidity to poor countries hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, without increasing their debt levels.

Georgieva said the IMF would look at ways to redistribute the Special Drawing Rights, which are complementary foreign exchange reserve assets that the fund issues, as any central bank prints the funds.

“We are also very interested in thinking about a way in which our wealthy members, who do not need to allocate SDRs as weaker ones need, could transfer through us, and lend through us (also), some of these SDRs,” she added.

Speaking at the same forum, Tijani Thiam, the African Union’s special envoy on COVID-19, urged the G20 to extend the debt service suspension initiative that provides exemption from payments to the poorest countries.

G20 leaders are widely expected to agree to an extension of this initiative, which now runs until the end of June, but a decision in this regard will likely be made in April.

“The initiative must be extended … We need a path that leads us to a sustainable debt situation, and if we do that, the money will come,” Thiam said. I am optimistic”.