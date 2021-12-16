The twelve missionaries of the group of 17 who had been kidnapped since October in Haiti have been released, as confirmed on Thursday by the group to which they belong, Christian Aid Ministries. In a statement published on its website, the group thanked God for “answering his prayer,” while thanking the prayers received since the missionaries were kidnapped two months ago. They have also guaranteed to provide more information in the future.

The Haitian Police have also confirmed the release of the twelve missionaries to the newspaper ‘Gazette Haiti’, although their spokesman, Gary Desrosier, has emphasized that he cannot reveal more details.

Two of the kidnapped missionaries were released at the end of November, while another three in early December. They were abducted on October 16 by the ‘400 Mawozo’ gang in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, after returning from a visit to an orphanage east of the city. The band has requested a ransom of one million dollars per hostage (850,000 euros).

The seizure of vehicles and all their occupants to obtain a ransom is one of the main activities used by the gang to finance its activities. In April, the gang kidnapped a group of Catholic clergymen, who were later released, it is unknown if they had previously rescued.

Haiti has one of the highest kidnapping rates in the world, as powerful criminal gangs exploit the state of lawlessness to earn money from paying ransoms. This year has been particularly serious, with almost 800 confirmed kidnappings from the beginning of the year to the end of October.

The surge came partly in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July, and amid violent fighting between rival factions fighting for control of the country in the face of a completely overwhelmed police force.