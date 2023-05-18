Hermosillo, Sonora. Mexico continues to write history in the Twelfth Session of the Subcommittee on Aquaculture of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO, for its acronym in English), now with the direct participation for the first time of representatives of the producers of Mexico in the plenary sessions.

Within the framework of the international analysis of the sustainable management of aquaculture farms as a primary activity, which takes place in the Sonoran capital, women as a productive force received a very special space from the Mexican delegation.

When the “Special Event” called Women in the Aquaculture is held within the official program of FAO; Challenges and Opportunities, a Mayan producer and a businesswoman from the sector based in Baja California took the podium.

The voice of the indigenous woman was heard through María Ramona Chi Cahun, from the state of Campeche and the businesswoman from the sector based in Baja California, Minerva Pérez Castro.

“I am grateful for taking me into account in this event as a woman representative of the problematic voices always ignored in this purely masculine activity,” said Doña Ramona, who in 2022 was the image of the fishing and aquaculture sector for the first time in the Cachito del Sorteo de la Lottery. National.

He opined that the construction of the Mayan Train is a great opportunity for the tourism that it will attract, but its benefits should not be appropriated by external parties.

Minerva Pérez considered it necessary to make women aquaculturists visible through public policies and laws.

“Women must be treated as people and encompass the principles beyond language and reach action,” he said.

The National Commissioner for Aquaculture and Fisheries, Octavio Almada Palafox, in this context, was very optimistic that the voice of Mexican aquaculture women will not only be heard, but will generate concrete beneficial results.

“The aquaculture woman is an example of effort and dedication, her role is fundamental in the growth of the sector and the well-being of the thousands of families that depend on this activity. Women increasingly provide healthy aquaculture products at the table in their homes, for self-consumption and development of their communities, and we have to give them their place and the true value that this represents,” said the head of Conapesca.

He pointed out that now more than ever they should be supported and given the necessary tools because they contribute greatly to the food sovereignty and well-being of their communities.

This day the Assemblies of participants in the Session of the Subcommittee on Aquaculture of the FAO resumed, which takes place in Hermosillo, Sonora, the capital of world aquaculture.

On the second day of the Plenary Sessions, chaired by the Mexican delegation, the guidelines for the social and economic progress of the producers and their peoples continue to be drawn up, through innovation and improvement of practices in sustainable aquaculture in the world.

On the other hand, the World Bank’s AQUAINVEST Platform for Investment in Aquaculture was also presented, which seeks to boost the concern about hunger in the five continents.

“We understand that the objective of this platform is to share knowledge, tools, and best aquaculture practices for the current responsible and sustainable development of aquaculture, alleviate poverty, and improve global environmental resilience, without neglecting social, environmental, and economic responsibility. ”, Said the federal official when scamming the use of voice in this regard.

On behalf of Conapesca, he affirmed, all support will be given to follow up on this mechanism given the importance of financing in the productive sector to achieve food security.

The Mexican aquaculturist Julio Luebbert participated in this theme of the World Bank.

“Aquaculture in Mexico is above many countries in terms of health, with high controls and monitoring in this regard; On the subject of sustainability, in Sonora, you have seen in the videos the production farms, which were installed on abandoned lands in the desert that are now being used to produce shrimp, with little use of water and with renewable energy”, he exemplified the businessman when arguing the importance of continuing to promote this type of investment before the members of the Subcommittee on Aquaculture of the FAO.