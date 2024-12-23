Spanish Television (TVE), for yet another year, has broadcast the traditional extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery and has entrusted what is one of the most anticipated live draws by the public to Sandra Daviú and Blanca Benlloch. Thus, the journalists began to comment on the broadcast very early on, but just as the first fifth prize was very early, the first ‘caught’ of one of the presenters also came almost at the same time, when the network cameras public were playing tricks on one of the presenters of the broadcast that was caught ‘red-handed’.

Sandra Daviú and Blanca Benlloch They woke up very early, at 8:00 a.m. they were already live, this Sunday, December 22, to tell everything that was happening at the Teatro Real in Madrid during the broadcast of the Christmas lottery.

He lottery It started almost ten minutes late and Adam Lucas Kadmiri, who became one of the ‘talkies’ of the draw due to what happened to him in his premiere as child of San Ildefonsogave the starting signal by singing the numbers of the first wire.

Thus, while the children of San Ildefonso sang the first fifth prize, the cameras of TVE They combined the images of the Royal Theater with the testimonies of people present in the stalls and with others who were in the places where luck landed.









So, in the midst of so many comings and goings, the cameras of Spanish Television ‘they hunted‘ to Blanca Benlloch who didn’t know she was live.

The presenter of the Christmas Lottery special TVE He appeared in front of the camera without knowing that it was on the air. “We are backwards,” the journalist was heard saying. “You in this position and I in this one,” commented the public channel presenter who continued speaking to her team without being aware that everything she was doing and saying was being seen by the public television viewers. «I’m waiting for Sandra. “Sandra, where are you?” asked a worried Blanca Benlloch, not knowing where her broadcast partner was.

A ‘caught‘ in every rule that was highly commented by the public of Spanish Television and that immediately went viral on networks.