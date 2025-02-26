Internal affairs premiered just after The revolt Last Wednesday, February 12, but his third episode will be broadcast tonight instead of the program presented by David Broncano.

In RTVE They have decided Cancel the broadcast of the interview show tonight Due to the retransmission of the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, where they will face the Real Sociedad and the Real Madrid. The sporting event plans to finish around 11:20 am, when the third episode of this will be broadcast Police series starring Laia Manzanares, Silvia Abascal and Marta Poveda.

Yes ok The revolt of David Broncano will return with its usual schedule on Thursday, February 27, Tonight’s break may be a good occasion for new spectators to look out to this series starring the First women’s police promotion of the Spanish transition.

What’s the ‘internal issues’

Laia Manzanares (Merlí) Star Internal affairs as Clara Montesinos, one of the 42 women who joined the National Police Corps in 1979, becoming his first block of female agents. Arrives for the Vallecas police station in Madrid, where the irruption of heroin has led to a significant increase in crime in the neighborhood.

There you will have to face the SINSABORES, RISKS AND THREATS OF DAILY WORK, Fighting against prevailing machismo, managing enemies but also establishing important alliances. Silvia Abascal He plays Ana, a wealthy mother whose daughter falls into the claws of the drug; and Marta Poveda It is Berta, a housewife willing to get out of the situation in which he lives.

Nacho Fresneda, Luis Callejo, Carla Campra, Manuela Vellés and Miki Esparbé complete the distribution of this series created by Pedro García Ríos and Rodrigo Martín, with Paula Sánchez Also in the scripts.

