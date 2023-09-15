A brain tumor, diagnosed after the birth of her daughter: Maddy Anholt was unable to win her battle

She had become a mother a few months ago and will never be able to hug her little girl again. Maddy Anholt, British TV and radio star and well-known face of the Women’s Aid association for women’s rights, has lost her battle. She passed away at just 35 years old due to a brain tumor.

His face is known all over the world, he worked with the BBC, for ITV and Channel 4. He had also worked, in the past, with famous actors. The peak of success was reached in 2015, when Maddy Anholt started raising funds to go to Scotland and find a boyfriend. Her numerous criticisms had allowed her to obtain an invitation to the show This Morning. And thanks to that interview, she was able to win the affection and admiration of the British public.

She worked on TV and radio for years, while on the other hand she managed to build the life she had always dreamed of. She found a husband and together they welcomed the fruit of their love: one beautiful little girl born a few months ago.

The story of Maddy Anholt’s husband

The woman, however, had never revealed her illness. The only people who knew about it were her family. She wanted to face her battle in the privacy and surrounded only by those who loved and supported her every day. Only after the sad news of her passing did her husband recounted his ordeal through social networks. Here are his words: