TV star Brittany Cartwright showed the result of losing weight in a swimsuit

American TV star Brittany Cartwright shared with fans the result of her weight loss. She posted the relevant footage on her Instagram page.

The 34-year-old celebrity has published pictures from a vacation in Mexico, in which she poses on board a yacht in a one-piece swimsuit from the luxury brand Fendi. It is noted that the cost of things is 620 dollars (58 thousand rubles). At the same time, the blogger’s hair was loose, and she held sunglasses in her hands. For shoes, she chose platform slippers.

It is known that Cartwright managed to get rid of 18 kilograms of excess weight in two years.

In April, Demi Moore also delighted fans with pictures in a swimsuit. Then, in the published photo, the celebrity posed lying on the sofa in the fresh air with her hands behind her head. She wore a leopard print bikini with triangle cups and ties at the hips that showed off her slender figure.