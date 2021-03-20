A.l everything goes very quickly here. The act takes place in the affect with a blunt weapon, drugs are involved, so is money and feelings anyway. In any case, Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), the long-haired Lude who runs the “Novias Club” brothel, is hit on the floor. Blood runs from a head wound. His three “girls”, at least one of them badly wounded, have to flee. They weren’t here voluntarily anyway. They cannot know that Romeo will survive.

That is the starting point of the Spanish series “Sky Rojo”, which received a lot of attention before its start because Netflix advertised the makers of the successful series “House of Money” Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina, who had their hands in the game. Interest in Spanish productions has increased for some time. Amazon recently reissued the “El Internado” series. Hits like “Elite” and the aforementioned “House of Money” went to the account of Netflix. The latter was able to build on the success of Spanish series such as “Grand Hotel” and “Velvet”. The criticism has also been looking benevolently at Spain for a while.

With “Sky Rojo” the first question that the viewer asks himself when they see the dark red BMW convertible speed down the streets of Tenerife at a breakneck pace is the very question that arises in many Netflix productions: Can you keep this pace ? The answer: Yes, this series can. And it will increase in the course of the first four episodes available for viewing, condensed to thirty minutes. But not without collateral damage in terms of brutality and nonsense.

For Netflix routines, “Sky Rojo” is at least daring

Research tells not only about the escape of a daring emergency community made up of three very different women: Coral from the Spanish mainland (Verónica Sánchez), Gina (Yany Prado) from Cuba and Wendy (Lali Espósito) from Argentina. The sex club of the tarantino-like narcissistic and artistically exaggerated pimp Romeo – and everything that this place demanded of the prostitute – is elegantly interwoven and presented: humiliation and torture of all kinds, bare skin, linen, leather and lacquer, and here and there a male genitalia . Much of it is common material on streaming portals. For the Netflix routines, which are often well-practiced, “Sky Rojo” is at least daring.

In return, it succeeds in neither glorifying nor belittling. And the lacony that is otherwise common in such series is dealt with more sparingly. Pain is pain. One should see that. Even if the rapidly cut scenes of various practices are by no means as dirty staged as they feel for the prostitutes according to their statement: They are presented as scars on desirable bodies, whose mental life only becomes understandable through them: One should introduce oneself, says Coral, like a person who hates being touched, who would not drink from the same bottle with strangers, gets “25 to 30 index fingers pushed into their mouth” a day, the level of hygiene of which varies widely. The sex, on the other hand, says Wendy, isn’t the worst. The worst thing is having to laugh about it all the time.



The two brothers with three problems: Moisés (stunning: Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer)

:



Image: Netflix





The series is carried by a light-footed ruthlessness that takes its subject matter seriously, but not every narrative element. Coral, for example, is a drug junkie. Her menu: two ibuprofen in the morning, codeine, tramadol, lorazepam before bed – propofol is preferred. She takes everything she can get; Butorphanol from the vet or directly the fentanyl drip from the old lady with the hip operation.

It goes without saying that something goes wrong sometimes. Like at the pool of a hotel complex, where saliva runs out of her mouth, threatens to choke her on her tongue and can only drag herself to the edge of the pool with great difficulty. And all of this just to be able to “close your eyes for a moment”. When she almost dies while trying, the viewer is almost grateful that Wendy rams the nolaxone syringe down her throat in the good old “pulp fiction” manner. She’ll get caught in some vein. Effect is more important than precision – and the series is forgiven because it knows how to tell about its characters in a charming and rousing way.

In flashbacks that are often downright gloomy, but never maudlin, the women’s dreary past is reported, but also the brotherly relationship of the two tragic henchmen that Romeo put on the trio: Moisés (stunning: Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer) . They have to bear their own cross: abandoned by their father early, their sick mother frail and demented after a stroke, they have dedicated their lives to a pimp who cares for them as he cares for his girls: comprehensively, never selflessly.

The fact that in “Sky Rojo” both the psychological life of the hunted and the hunter is skilfully, but never excessively examined, gives the series a certain depth, despite all the follies that deserve their place here. Or to put it another way: If “Sky Rojo” manages to send three women over four episodes in minimal clothing and on glittering high heels on the run from two brothers in a jeep with flames and bull horns glued on and still create very tender and touching moments, then that is quite a feat worth seeing.

Sky Rojo is available on Netflix from Friday.