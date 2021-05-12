Subscribers of British TV presenter Holly Willoughby carefully examined the photo in which the woman captured the foam in the bathroom. Zooming in on the shot, some users discovered an unexpected detail. Reported by the Daily Mail.

The presenter wanted to show fans that the foam in her bathroom had taken on the shape of a heart. However, some fans drew attention to the shiny mixer: in the reflection of a polished tap, one could see the barely discernible silhouette of a naked 40-year-old Willoughby, who was about to climb into the water.

Some subscribers wrote about this in the comments, after which a naked TV presenter who accidentally appeared in front of them decided to delete the picture from Instagram.

Earlier, the American blogger Madi Marotta (Madi Marotta) shared with subscribers a “cute photo” in which she, dressed in a yellow bikini, posed on the beach. Due to the unexpected detail, her picture turned into an optical illusion and amused the Internet.