Kate Garraway, host of the British morning show Good Morning Britain, said that she refuses to leave the air in order to take care of her sick husband named Derek. According to The Sun, she intends to find the right person for this activity.

According to the host, the spouse will need constant and special care as soon as he returns home from the hospital. However, Garraway assured that this would not stop her from filming the morning program.

“You can’t get rid of me so easily, I’m not going anywhere!” – she jokingly remarked in communication with colleagues on the air. The presenter explained that she is currently negotiating with a specialist who will help Derek recover at home.

The presenter explained that the work all this time helped her to cope with the difficulties that fell to her in 2020. Garraway noticed that her husband’s illness and the pandemic seriously affected her, but thanks to the constant ethers, she was able to keep her sanity and mind. “And not only because you all support me as much as my relatives do. The point is that this show is that part of the norm, that part of life as it used to be, ”she concluded.

In November 2020, Garraway revealed that Derek has spoken the first word since coming out of a coma in the summer of 2020. The man spoke for the first time during the next rehabilitation procedures in the hospital.

The spouse of the TV presenter was in a coma for 98 days. He was hospitalized with coronavirus back in March 2020. The man did not have the standard symptoms of the disease – high fever and cough. Before hospitalization, he complained of numbness in his arm, headaches and shortness of breath. At the hospital, doctors put the man into an artificial coma.