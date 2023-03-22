The TV of 100 and one: the previews (cast and guests) of the second episode, 22 March

This evening, Wednesday 22 March 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the second episode of La Tv dei 100 e uno will be broadcast, the new show hosted by Piero Chiambretti. A show “in which adults will become children again and children will be better than adults”. Three episodes of prime time event. It will be a program to watch as a family: “Everyone, especially adults, will be able to find fun, lightness and laughter, but also food for thought on really important topics”, explained the presenter, who will lead an audience made up of 100 children aged between 6 and 10 years old. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Cast and guests

Who is the cast of TV’s 100 and one? The protagonists of the show will be one hundred children plus one, Chiambretti himself and some guests who will take turns during the various episodes. In the first we will see Paolo Bonolis and Michelle Hunziker. “The cast is made up of children aged between 6 and 10”, explained Piero Chiambretti who he defined the show as a tribute to the sincerity of the little ones capable of always telling the truth.

"The project has been a passion of mine for unsuspected times: I've been thinking about it for exactly 11 years because I wanted to do a show with children ever since my daughter Margherita was born," he said. "It is a popular broadcast, well built, with beautiful images, performances, entertainment. And there will be many guests, but according to the curiosity of the 100 little pests. We will have three guests per episode and they will be chosen from the children's most loved characters (who wanted 100). In the early evening, among others, there will be Paolo Bonolis. Well-known faces from music, entertainment and politics will take turns: they will find themselves having to answer, as rarely happened to them, unusual, unexpected, unfiltered questions about their lives and their work. You can't help but answer a child in a clear, simple and direct way".

Piero Chiambretti will once again be the captain of the audience made up of 100 young protagonists (all between the ages of 6 and 11), who will give life to a show in which the grown-ups will become children again and the children will be better than the grown-ups. Piero Chiambretti will manage the irrepressible and unpredictable parterre with his usual spontaneity and irony, with the complicity of the inevitable mascot of the programme: the dinosaur Ignazio.

The children will pleasantly test the special guests who will take turns during the episode. This week’s guests will be Ezio Greggio, Enzo Iacchetti, Belen Rodriguez and Vittorio Sgarbi and everyone will have to respond without filters to all the curiosities of the children who will ask unusual and unexpected questions. And you can’t help but answer a child clearly, simply and directly.