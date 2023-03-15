The TV of 100 and one: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for La Tv dei 100 e uno, the show hosted by Piero Chiambretti broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: three episodes will be aired in all. The first Wednesday, March 15, 2023; the third and last Wednesday 29 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 15 March 2023

Second episode: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Third episode: Wednesday 29 March 2023

Duration

How long is each episode of La Tv dei 100 e uno? Each evening will begin at 21.45 and end at 00.37. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 3 hours (including commercial breaks).

“Projects have been a passion of mine for unsuspected times: I’ve been thinking about it for exactly 11 years because I’ve wanted to do a show with children ever since my daughter Margherita was born,” said Piero Chiambretti. “It is a popular broadcast, well built, with beautiful images, performances, entertainment. And there will be many guests, but according to the curiosity of the 100 little pests “.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for La Tv dei 100 e uno, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from pc, tablet and smartphone thanks to the internet connection.