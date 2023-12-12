The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for a Turtle Beach Recon Controller for PC and Xbox. The reported discount is 50% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €59.99. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Turtle Beach Recon Controller for PC and Xbox It has controls to manage audio, including equalizer presets, game audio and chat, without forgetting microphone control. Then there are double motors in the handles, designed to be coolers with the micro channels. It also has two additional mappable buttons.