The number of detected counterfeit banknotes decreased by five times in the first quarter in the Kaluga region. Basically, attackers counterfeit banknotes with a face value of 5,000 rubles.

According to the branch of the Main Directorate of the Bank of Russia for the Central Federal District in the Kaluga Region, a total of 15 counterfeit banknotes were identified. For the first quarter of 2022, 75 fakes were discovered. The newspaper reports “News”.

Almost half of the identified fakes are banknotes with a face value of 5,000 rubles. Also, two banknotes with a face value of 2000 rubles and five banknotes with a face value of 1000 rubles were withdrawn from circulation. In addition, a fake ruble coin was found.

For the whole of 2022, 178 counterfeit banknotes were identified. 104 banknotes had a face value of 5000 rubles.

Residents of the region are reminded to be careful when using cash, especially in small shops, gas stations, markets and gas stations. At least three signs of authenticity of banknotes should be checked.