Socialist President Pedro Sánchez will seek re-election against conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo | Photo: Sergio Pérez / Alejandro García (EFE)

The percentage of voters in Spain able to vote and who exercised their right in the general elections exceeded 40%, in the first hours after the opening of the polls, this Sunday (23). A country in which voting is not mandatory, the Ministry of the Interior of Spain reported that registration surpassed the last election in November 2019.

Five hours after polling centers opened, voter turnout was 40.23%, up from 37.92% in the election nearly four years ago. The number does not take into account voting by mail, which reached a historic level in these elections, with 2.47 million voters who sent their ballots by this Sunday (23).

The general elections, which would only take place at the end of the year, were brought forward by the president of the government and candidate for re-election, Pedro Sánchez, after his party, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), was defeated in May in local and regional elections by the conservative Popular Party (PP).

The main candidate competing with Sánchez is Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), who leads the polls and has a great chance of returning to the head of the Spanish government, which he has not held since the end of the government of Mariano Rajoy, in 2018.

A total of 37,469,142 Spaniards are called to go to the polls this Sunday (23), of which 2.3 million live abroad. Of voters residing in Spain, 1,639,179 are eligible to vote for the first time, having completed 18 years since the previous vote.