The turnout in the elections to the State Duma at 20:00 Moscow time on September 18, the second day of voting in Russia, exceeded 30 percent, amounting to 31.51 percent. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the data of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

“The turnout in the elections to the State Duma as of 20:00 Moscow time was 31.51 percent,” the message says. It is noted that this figure does not include remote electronic voting.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission (CEC) named the regions of Russia with the lowest turnout in the elections to the State Duma. According to Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission, the turnout in St. Petersburg, Khakassia and the Kaliningrad region was about 15 percent. At the same time, the maximum activity in the elections was registered in Kemerovo, Karachay-Cherkessia and Tuva, where the turnout is 46.86 percent, 52.85 percent and 56.14 percent, respectively.

Elections to the State Duma of the eighth convocation are held from 17 to 19 September. At the same time, heads of subjects and deputies of legislative bodies of state power are elected in a number of regions.