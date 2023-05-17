For the first time it will be possible to acquire championship races even for 4 or 5 years. Objective: to collect 1 billion and 200 million per season from multiple broadcasters. From June the offers

It happened well in advance and with a unanimous yes: Serie A approved the call for TV rights for the next cycle, the one that will start from the 2024-2025 season and which for the first time is free from the three-year bond. Interested parties will be able to purchase the rights to the championship even for four or five years. The figure that the clubs hope to obtain is one billion and two hundred million a year for three years. Share which, in the forecasts, could rise by 10% in the event of a four-year sale and grow by a further 10% with a five-year sale: the amount collected in the period 2012-2024 by Dazn and Sky is equal to 927.5 per season.

hypothesis clear — At the end of the vote, the unanimity was greeted by an applause from the presidents and managers: it is the most complex tender ever and structured with great flexibility to try to bring as many subjects as possible together. The first novelty is the possibility of investing over a longer period of time, which also increases the chances of a return on investment. In the composition of the eight packages (which can be declined over 3, 4 or 5 years) there is also the possibility of free-to-air play: the big match scheduled for Saturday evening. Centralized archive rights also enter the notice: amendment to the statute voted yesterday in the assembly and once again unanimously accepted. See also Udoka: "A defeat that hurts, but our project is in its infancy. And the future will be bright"

EPIC — “It is an epochal day in the history of the commercialization of TV rights. The fact that it was approved unanimously demonstrates the awareness of the will to strengthen the role of the Serie A”, confirmed the president Lorenzo Casini. “Now we will wait for the offers but there is great interest in our championship”. The CEO Luigi De Siervo goes into detail: “We are presenting ourselves on the market with a better product, technically of a high profile and with new and unpublished contents such as images from the team bus and more. With so many packages on the table, it is possible to choose a tailor-made itinerary. We started by listening seriously to the market, which required a very high quality product, a five-year tender and a real fight against piracy”.

PACKAGES — The configuration hypotheses, as mentioned, are many. We start from the current system (10 exclusive races, today on Dazn, and three co-exclusive, now entrusted to Sky). There is the possibility of six exclusive matches plus three (not exclusive) plus another match, that of Saturday Night, also aimed at free-to-air operators. One way to attract new broadcasters, from Rai and Mediaset to Discovery. Free-to-air race also present in package 3, made up of nine other exclusives. Other formulas composed in the following packages: from 8 plus 2 to 7 plus 3 up to 5 plus 5 (all exclusively for two licensees). In 5+5 there is also the possibility of entrusting three entire shifts to a third broadcaster. It would happen at particular times of the season, perhaps around Christmas or around other holidays: still other subjects, such as Amazon for example, could in fact be interested in investing in relation to a particular period of the year. Then there is the total co-exclusive (10 games on one platform and the same number on another) and a co-exclusive of 9 and 9 with a last paid or unencrypted game. See also Jonas Vingegaard: the 2022 Tour de France champion confesses, video

offers from June — The announcement will be published next week, in Italian and English. Broadcasters will therefore have until June 20 to study it and then present their offer. If, as happened in the last auctions, the first proposals were to be considered below the minimum price established, private negotiations would start between the League and the broadcasters. The hypothesis of the Lega channel also always remains in the background.

May 16 – 8.43pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#turning #point #Serie #approves #rights #tender #Saturday #night #match #clear