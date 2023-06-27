In the crash with the Smart a few years old child lost his life

A mad rush, a risky overtaking, the collision with the Smart that preceded them, the death of a 5-year-old boy who was returning home from kindergarten with his mother and little sister. The investigators investigating the accident that occurred in Casal Palocco have found that the Lamborghini of the youtubers went at 124 km/h, on a stretch of road where the permitted speed is significantly lower. Friends had repeatedly asked who was driving by slow down!

The judge of the preliminary investigations in Rome has requested house arrest for Matteo di Pietro. He was driving the Lamborghini rented for a challenge to be shown on social media. Challenge for which Manuel Proietti, a child of only 5 years, lost his life.

The youtubers of The Borderline were taking part in a challenge, but the driver of the Lamborghini drove along via di Macchia Saponara, in Casal Palocco, at more than 120 km per hour on June 14th. The impact with the Smart Forfour on which Manuel traveled was devastating.

In essence, it emerges that the Lamborghini traveled along Via dei Pescatori, from which it came, heading towards Via Macchia Saponara, to the speed of about 145 km/h; that when it was time to take Via di Macchia Saponaria at 15:38 it stopped; which, having taken this road, regained speed, reaching a speed of 14 km/h immediately before the impact in just 14 seconds.

This can be read in the ordinance which reports the examination of the data held by the investigators, thanks to the analysis of the GPS of the SUV. Manuel’s mother had inserted the arrow before turning, as pointed out by the bus driver who was passing by at that moment, before the car was run over by the Lamborghini.

The SUV had been rented to make videos to participate in the “50 hours in a Lamborghini” challenge. A challenge to demonstrate that it was possible to live in a car for 50 hours without ever getting out.

The video was a montage of several parts, made by a video camera granted on loan for use. The driver was not carrying his mobile phone at the time of the accident.