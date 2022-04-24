The fall of Napoli definitively leaves the field to the Milanese. The duel, therefore, continues. Milan proves to have a big heart in this way by winning in the final at the Olimpico against Lazio, the best response to Inter who had largely beaten Roma on Saturday. But it is also a very open fight in the queue, where Salernitana is setting up a small business. Pure air also for Genoa, who beat Cagliari and are preparing for the derby with Sampdoria. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Alessandra Bocci, Matteo Dalla Vite, Fabio Bianchi, Maurizio Nicita, Francesco Velluzzi, Filippo Grimaldi and with the deputy director Andrea Di Caro. In the studio Antonino Morici.